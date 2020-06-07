Truegame Market Cap Tops $191,026.29 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Truegame has a total market cap of $191,026.29 and $5,140.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Truegame has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.05587499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00056333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.