UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 981.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,022.83 ($13.45).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised UNITE Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 932 ($12.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt cut UNITE Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UNITE Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of UTG stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 970.50 ($12.77). 1,152,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 798.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,057.49. UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77).

In other UNITE Group news, insider Richard Akers acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,300 ($55,643.25).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

