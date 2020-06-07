Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.06.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

