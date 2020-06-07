Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. UBS Group currently has $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vale from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.78.

NYSE VALE opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 1.07. Vale has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Vale by 86.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,500 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vale by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 729.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,000,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 879,677 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

