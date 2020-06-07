Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 287.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

