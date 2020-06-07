VIDY Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, MXC and Gate.io. VIDY has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $726,500.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.22 or 0.05542720 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00056037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010288 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

