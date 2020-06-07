Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $39,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Digital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 311,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $11,414,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,234. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

