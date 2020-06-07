Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.69. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

