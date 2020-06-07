Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.19 million.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

