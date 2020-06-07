WeTrust Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $660,736.77 and approximately $271.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.05587499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00056333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

