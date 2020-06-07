WinCash Price Up 2.9% This Week (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $6,724.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00009507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 331.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000300 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.