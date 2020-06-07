Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

WPP traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 239,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.37. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

