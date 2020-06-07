Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Yext (NYSE:YEXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Yext stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,005. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.58. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 214,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $173,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,461,791.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,046. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Yext by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

