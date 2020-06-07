Zacks: Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Altimmune an industry rank of 40 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 1,596,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,225. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

