Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$0.89 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 1,245,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

