Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$0.89 EPS

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 1,245,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit