Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

NYSE INFO traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,132. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,443,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,027 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 19,225,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,531,000 after purchasing an additional 337,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,322 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

