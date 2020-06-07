Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

KEYS traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.41. 3,314,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,695. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.