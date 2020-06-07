Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Plymouth Ind Re posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Get Plymouth Ind Re alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Plymouth Ind Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

PLYM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 195,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,499. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Plymouth Ind Re has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Ind Re Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Ind Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Ind Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.