Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,409,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,430,936. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,875,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 134,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,705,000 after buying an additional 18,551,578 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.7% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,815,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after buying an additional 2,384,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,693,000 after buying an additional 1,820,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.