Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. State Auto Financial posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover State Auto Financial.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. State Auto Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

STFC traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 66,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $39,187.20. Also, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,611 shares of company stock worth $1,005,373. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.