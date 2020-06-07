Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to Announce -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

SNDE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

