Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.76 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 171,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,781. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $677.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $14,911,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,061,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

