Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $417.77 Million

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce sales of $417.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.57 million. Euronav posted sales of $132.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $970.73 million, with estimates ranging from $814.10 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 5,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

EURN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,595. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit