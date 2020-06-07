Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $417.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce sales of $417.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.57 million. Euronav posted sales of $132.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $970.73 million, with estimates ranging from $814.10 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 5,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

EURN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,595. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

