Zacks: Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce sales of $308.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $338.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 76,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KFRC traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $714.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.30. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

