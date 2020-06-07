Zacks: Analysts Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,001 shares of company stock worth $82,146. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. 478,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

