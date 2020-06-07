Zacks: Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.45. 411,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

