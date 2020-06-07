Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.21). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $10.77. 137,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $349.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,009,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,139,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 400,332 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,070,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 147,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 166.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 958,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after buying an additional 599,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit