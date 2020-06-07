Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.21). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $10.77. 137,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $349.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,009,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,139,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 400,332 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,070,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 147,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 166.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 958,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after buying an additional 599,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

