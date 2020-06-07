Zacks: Analysts Set $2.75 Price Target for Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 177 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 141,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,931. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

