Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.33 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGFS. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

