Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,193.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 92,853 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $33.84. 214,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.44.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.