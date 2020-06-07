Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.29. 2,865,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $87,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,177,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ciena by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after buying an additional 436,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ciena by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after buying an additional 301,267 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.