Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Cloudera reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $9.86. 13,874,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,811. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $4,661,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,260,056 shares of company stock worth $11,073,607 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth $9,684,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

