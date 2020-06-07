Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.14. Cohu posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Cohu stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. 345,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,466. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $736.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

