Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at $114,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 290,565 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 18,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,381. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.12.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

