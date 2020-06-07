Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Perficient posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1,396.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.93. 278,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,425. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

