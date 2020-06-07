Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Perficient posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perficient.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1,396.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PRFT stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.93. 278,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,425. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
