Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to announce $145.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $152.31 million. Pretium Resources posted sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year sales of $607.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $711.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $735.75 million, with estimates ranging from $574.76 million to $896.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%.

PVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. 1,745,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.62. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

