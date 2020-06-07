Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 2,733.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Sunday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synlogic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Synlogic by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 165,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,510. The company has a quick ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 18.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.23. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

