Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 25,581,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655,012 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,520,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 3,573,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TALO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 627,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.