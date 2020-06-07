Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 111,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $826.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

