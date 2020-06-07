Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 million.

CTSO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. 899,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,495. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $318.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,126,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 310,431 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 471,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 53.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

