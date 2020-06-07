Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 331,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 106,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 411,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

