Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 331,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 106,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 411,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

