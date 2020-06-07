Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the highest is $2.80 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,651,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,625. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,090,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,508 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 499.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

