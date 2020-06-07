Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.19 Million

Brokerages expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to post sales of $163.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.70 million. Union Bankshares reported sales of $169.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $676.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.92 million to $679.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $635.11 million, with estimates ranging from $609.22 million to $661.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 407,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $40.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $141,020 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

