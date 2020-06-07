ZClassic Trading 30% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $9,588.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001498 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00534866 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00094683 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

