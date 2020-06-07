ZTCoin Trading Down 6.3% This Week (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.91 or 0.05606549 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00056275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

