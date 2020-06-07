Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

ZUMZ opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.82. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

