Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ZURVY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. 85,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.58. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

