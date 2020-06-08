$0.01 EPS Expected for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cactus reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.89 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.