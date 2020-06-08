-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

NYSE BKR traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $19.06. 9,744,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.74. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

