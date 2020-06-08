$0.08 EPS Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Wendys posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

WEN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.65. 3,740,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wendys by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,802,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

